Published 07:47 IST, October 3rd 2024
Viral Video: Newlyweds Perform First Dance in Bunker as Missiles Rain Down on Israel
The video, shared on the social media platform X, shows the couple enjoying their moment despite nearly 200 ballistic missiles being launched at Israel by Iran.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The video shared on the social media platform X shows the couple having their moment as nearly 200 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:45 IST, October 3rd 2024