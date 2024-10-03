sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Video: Newlyweds Perform First Dance in Bunker as Missiles Rain Down on Israel

Published 07:47 IST, October 3rd 2024

Viral Video: Newlyweds Perform First Dance in Bunker as Missiles Rain Down on Israel

The video, shared on the social media platform X, shows the couple enjoying their moment despite nearly 200 ballistic missiles being launched at Israel by Iran.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The video shared on the social media platform X shows the couple having their moment as nearly 200 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel
The video shared on the social media platform X shows the couple having their moment as nearly 200 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel | Image: X
07:45 IST, October 3rd 2024