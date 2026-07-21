WATCH | Video Exposes Provocation: CJP Protester Uses Pepper Spray on Delhi Police During Jantar Mantar Protest

A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows Delhi Police officers standing in position as protesters advance. According to the post, a protester suddenly deploys pepper spray on the officers, prompting a rapid response with batons to subdue the individual. CJP supporters are then seen filming the police action, which the post frames as selective portrayal of "brutality" while omitting the initial provocation.

On July 20, 2026, Delhi's historic Jantar Mantar protest site became the flashpoint for clashes during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s "Chalo Sansad" march toward Parliament. The event, part of ongoing protests, escalated into violence that injured over 118 security personnel.

What happened next was captured on camera: officers responded to subdue the attacker and pulled him towards them. The man crouched on the ground while bystanders watched and recorded. One of the Delhi Police personnel led him towards the footpath and helped him sit down. No one other than the police helped the man, not even the protesters, who were simply recording the incident.

Sequence of Events

CJP organizers had planned a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session. Delhi Police, citing lack of permission and security concerns near the high-security Parliament zone, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Multi-layered barricades, RAF, and CRPF personnel were deployed.

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Protesters attempted to breach barricades, leading to lathi charges and tear gas deployment by police. Clashes intensified with reports of stone-pelting, broken barricades, damaged police vehicles (including smashed windows on buses), and vandalism of public property and nearby shops. Police sources reported that over 118 personnel, including senior IPS officers and women constables, sustained injuries from stones, bottles, and crowd surges. More than 70 protesters were detained.

Delhi Police maintained that officers exercised restraint initially but responded when the crowd became unruly and violated orders. Multiple FIRs were registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, criminal conspiracy, and damage to property. Investigations involve CCTV and mobile footage.

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Broader Context