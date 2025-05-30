Watch: Guard Shoved To Ground By Car Owner In Viral Video From Ghaziabad

Viral Video: A viral video that has surfaced on X uncovers the ugly side of rash driving. The video posted on X claims that a car owner in a society in Ghaziabad hit a guard with his car. The guard in the video was brutally pushed to the ground and people quickly gathered around to help him up.

The video has gone viral and now, netizens are wondering if such people should be allowed to drive.

Driver Shoved To The Ground

The 33-second viral clip shows a car rashly entering a gated society in the Kavi Nagar Police Station area, with no concern for people around. The driver hits the metal gate of the society, which in turn pushes the guard beside the gate to the ground.

The driver then steps out of the car and nonchalantly stands there as people try to help the guard up. The injured guard was then been taken to a hospital.

Action Against the Driver

After the CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media, the police started investigating the matter. However, people on the internet demand a revocation of the driver's license.

Amid concerns for the guard's safety people also underscored how situational awareness is a necessity, when you're stepping out of your house.