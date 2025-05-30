Republic World
Updated May 30th 2025, 15:41 IST

Watch: Guard Shoved To Ground By Car Owner In Viral Video From Ghaziabad

A viral video from Ghaziabad shows a car driving straight into the gate of a private society and hitting the guard behind, who was brutally pushed and landed a few feet away from the car. The accident has angered people online raising questions regarding the car owner's situational awareness.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Guard Shoved To Ground By Car Owner In Viral Video From Ghaziabad
Guard Shoved To Ground By Car Owner In Viral Video From Ghaziabad | Image: X

Viral Video: A viral video that has surfaced on X uncovers the ugly side of rash driving. The video posted on X claims that a car owner in a society in Ghaziabad hit a guard with his car. The guard in the video was brutally pushed to the ground and people quickly gathered around to help him up.

The video has gone viral and now, netizens are wondering if such people should be allowed to drive. 

Driver Shoved To The Ground 

The 33-second viral clip shows a car rashly entering a gated society in the Kavi Nagar Police Station area, with no concern for people around. The driver hits the metal gate of the society, which in turn pushes the guard beside the gate to the ground. 

The driver then steps out of the car and nonchalantly stands there as people try to help the guard up. The injured guard was then been taken to a hospital.

Action Against the Driver

After the CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media, the police started investigating the matter. However, people on the internet demand a revocation of the driver's license.

Amid concerns for the guard's safety people also underscored how situational awareness is a necessity, when you're stepping out of your house.

While some said the driver shouldn't have stood near the gate, even though the car was not speeding, others expressed anger over the driver's behavior and said that he should have been more careful around the blind spot.

Published May 30th 2025, 15:41 IST