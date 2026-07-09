WATCH: Hundreds of Venomous Cobras Escape Flooded Farms in China, Several Bitten, 1 Killed

Hundreds of snakes, including deadly cobras, have escaped from flooded breeding farms in southern China. Relentless rainfall triggered by Tropical Storm Maysak has submerged massive sections of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, allowing the reptiles to flee into local communities. The widespread escape forced authorities to issue urgent public warnings. Officials are now pleading with residents to stay away from floodwaters and remain hyper-vigilant as the snakes spread.

Venomous Cobras and King Ratsnakes Unleashed in Hengzhou

The crisis unfolded in Hengzhou, where days of torrential downpours completely inundated a commercial snake breeding facility. Local reports confirm that the escaped reptiles include highly venomous cobras, king ratsnakes, and water snakes. Displaced by the rising currents, these reptiles are actively searching for dry land. Emergency officials warned that the snakes will likely seek shelter inside homes, piles of debris, and other elevated areas, drastically increasing the risk of dangerous human encounters.

"Officials warned that snakes displaced by flooding often seek shelter in homes, debris, and other dry areas, increasing the risk of human encounters."

The situation quickly captured global attention after Chinese state media broadcasted dramatic footage of the aftermath. In the clips, residents can be seen using dip nets to scoop snakes directly out of the moving floodwaters. One viral video captured a cobra lifting its head above a torrent of muddy water, underscoring the immediate perils facing locals navigating their flooded neighborhoods.

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Snakebite Fatalities and Overwhelmed Hospitals

Medical centers across the region are already reporting a surge in snakebite victims. One villager recounted his terrifying encounter to local media:

"One villager told local media he was bitten by a cobra while clearing debris from the ground floor of his home after floodwaters receded." Tragically, separate reports later confirmed that another snakebite victim has died, highlighting the lethal secondary threat this weather disaster has created.

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Death Toll Rises to 39 as Tropical Storm Maysak Batters Guangxi

The snake escape coincides with one of the most severe flooding episodes southern China has faced in recent months. Tropical Storm Maysak dumped catastrophic amounts of rainfall across Guangxi, with some regions recording over 90 centimeters of rain. The relentless deluge caused local reservoirs to overflow and breach, sending massive torrents of water rushing into surrounding towns and villages.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 39 people have died in Guangxi. This includes 26 fatalities directly linked to a catastrophic dam breach in the city of Nanning. More than 130,000 residents have been evacuated from the danger zones. In response, thousands of emergency personnel, rescue boats, and drones have been deployed to locate stranded survivors and distribute relief supplies. Rescue teams are continuing their operations despite facing fierce currents, submerged roads, and floating debris.

The extreme weather system has left a trail of destruction well beyond Guangxi. State media reported that landslides, thunderstorms, and tornadoes triggered by the same system have caused additional fatalities in central provinces, pushing the nationwide death toll even higher.