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China Factory Fire: 28 Dead After Blaze Engulfs Shoe Factory; Workers Feared Trapped

State media reports that the blaze broke out around noon at the factory, located in Fujian province's Chendai township—widely known as China's "shoe capital."

Avipsha Sengupta
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Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

At least 28 people have died after a massive fire tore through the Huiteng Shoes factory in the eastern Chinese city of Jinjiang on Thursday.

State media reports that the blaze broke out around noon at the factory, located in Fujian province's Chendai township—widely known as China's "shoe capital."

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Videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke pouring from the multi-story building as frantic workers trapped on the rooftop waved for help.

Published By:
 Avipsha Sengupta
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