Who Counted?! Man Buys ₹1.1 Lakh Motorcycle Using Only ₹10 Coins | Jaw-Dropping Pics

Hyderabad: A strange case of motorcycle purchase has come to light from Telangana where a man bought a two-wheeler and paid the entire amount in ₹10 coins.

The buyer, identified as Konde Raghupathi, is a resident of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal of Telangana’s Nalgonda district. He purchased a Splendor Plus motorcycle from Sri Vinayaka Motors in Chityala, paying the full cost of ₹1.10 lakh only in ₹10 coins.

According to reports, Raghupathi brought the coins to the showroom in bags. The unusual payment method soon attracted the attention of locals and people present at the dealership. Showroom staff then began counting the coins to verify the full amount before completing the sale.

After the payment was confirmed, the dealership handed over the motorcycle to Raghupathi. The incident has since become a talking point in the area, with many people praising the showroom staff for accepting the coins and patiently completing the transaction.

Advertisement

The purchase also led to questions on whether such a large payment can legally be made in coins. According to the Reserve Bank of India, ₹10 coins of different designs are valid legal tender. However, under the Coinage Act, coins of denomination ₹1 and above are legal tender only for payments up to ₹1,000 in a single transaction. The RBI also states that while nobody can be forced to accept coins beyond this limit, voluntary acceptance of coins for a higher amount is not prohibited.

This means the showroom was not legally bound to accept ₹1.10 lakh in coins, but it could accept them willingly. Since the dealership accepted the payment, counted the coins and completed the transaction, the sale was valid.

Advertisement

This is not the first such case from Telangana. In December 2022, Eraveni Venkatesh, a YouTuber from Mancherial, reportedly bought a KTM motorcycle worth ₹2.85 lakh by paying the entire amount in ₹1 coins. In that case, showroom employees reportedly took more than a day to count the coins.