Samosa & Kachori Craving Mid-Way? Did Driver Stop Train To Buy Snacks In MP? Railways Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

Indore: A video claiming to show that a loco pilot stopped a passengers' train mid-way to buy samosa and kachori in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, sparking widespread reaction on social media. As netizens started questioning the responsibility of the driver, Railways did a fact-check. Here is the truth uncovered by the Railways:

The Viral Video

The viral video showed a Railway official buying samosa and kachori from a shop near the railway tracks after the train was halted near Rangwasa Road on the Indore–Mhow section.

With a plastic packet full of snacks he was seen then climbing on the train.

The video was posted on X with the caption “Just found out why the train is late, the loco pilot likes the samosas here. So he stops the train for them!!”

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Railways' Fact-Check

Western Railways conducted an inquiry over the video. It clarified that unlike the viral claim, the train was a goods train, not a passengers' train.

Calling the viral claims “false and misleading”, the Western Railways clarified that the train was not stopped for purchasing food. Instead. the train was halted for some technical work, following which the pilot bought the food.

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In a post on X, Railways said, “The goods train (Concor Green Field Private Terminus), hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 & 27600, was already halted at RAU Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work in the RAU yard. It was not stopped to purchase food.”

During this operational halt, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen buying food."

It further stated that the loco pilot's “personal act” during an authorized stoppage has been “deliberately misrepresented” to suggest that the train was halted for refreshments, which is completely incorrect.

It added, “Further, the video has been falsely linked to a passenger DEMU train, whereas the incident involved a goods train. Such selective editing and misrepresentation create unnecessary misinformation and undermine public trust.”

Requesting the public to verify facts before sharing or amplifying misleading content, the Railways also told public to not believe misleading content and to verify facts through official sources before sharing.