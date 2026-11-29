A 17-year-old Indian artificial intelligence entrepreneur has grabbed international attention after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Raul John Aju, popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India', went viral on social media after posting a photograph with the Russian leader during his visit to Moscow for an international artificial intelligence conference.

The memorable interaction took place at the AI Journey 2026 conference, held in Moscow from November 26 to 28. Aju, from Kerala, was among the young tech innovators invited to meet with global leaders and experts at the event.

After the interaction, the teenager approached Putin and asked for a selfie. The Russian president reportedly agreed, and the photo has since drawn widespread attention online. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aju expressed his excitement and disbelief at the unexpected milestone in his journey.

"Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," he wrote. He also reflected on how meeting experienced professionals and technology experts at the conference made him realise how much more he had to learn. The teenager thanked his parents, friends and everyone who had supported him throughout his journey.

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Who Is Raul John Aju, India's 'AI Kid'?

Raul John Aju is a young entrepreneur, developer and technology enthusiast from Kochi, Kerala. He first developed an interest in technology and video editing at the age of nine. What began as a childhood hobby gradually developed into a passion for artificial intelligence and innovation.

By the age of 12, he had reportedly developed his first humanoid robot as part of his interest in technology. He later established AIRealm Technologies, a venture focused on developing artificial intelligence-based solutions. Among his notable initiatives is ThinkCraft, an AI-powered learning platform designed to make education more accessible and interactive. His other projects include RESQ AI, JustEase, NyayaSathi and Project 47X.

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Aju has also been involved in conducting AI training programmes and helping students understand emerging technologies.

What Happened During His Meeting With Putin?

The AI Journey conference brought together technology experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers from several countries to discuss the growing influence of artificial intelligence across different sectors. During the interaction, Aju also discussed the role of AI in education and the importance of ensuring that students develop fundamental knowledge rather than becoming overly dependent on artificial intelligence tools.