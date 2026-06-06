Woman Finds ‘Made in Pakistan’ Blanket in Maharashtra’s Chinchwad Temple Fair, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: In a viral video, a woman claimed that she found a hidden “Made in Pakistan” label on a blanket purchased from a stall near the Sankashti Chaturthi fair at Shri Morya Gosavi Temple in Maharashtra’s Chinchwadgaon.

While the claim has not been officially verified, the video has triggered outrage online, with many demanding an inquiry into how such products allegedly reached a local religious fair despite restrictions and heightened scrutiny around Pakistani imports.

According to the woman, she had purchased a blanket from a stall at the fair near Shri Morya Gosavi Temple, and while washing the blanket at home, she noticed a label stitched into one corner carrying the words “Made in Pakistan".

Further, she questioned how such products could allegedly be sold openly in local markets and fairs if restrictions on Pakistani goods exist.

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Soon after the video surfaced online, users began questioning the monitoring of products being sold at temporary stalls, fairs and roadside markets.

Several people demanded that authorities verify the origin of the product and examine whether it was imported officially, illegally circulated, or if the label itself was misleading.

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At the same time, some users urged caution, saying the claim should be legally verified before drawing conclusions.

Police Say No Complaint Filed Yet

Police officials say no formal complaint has been received so far regarding the matter.