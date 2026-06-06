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  • Eating Food in Newspapers? FSSAI Warns of Serious Health Risks, Orders Vendors to Stop After Mumbai Vada Pav Incident

Eating Food in Newspapers? FSSAI Warns of Serious Health Risks, Orders Vendors to Stop After Mumbai Vada Pav Incident

The advisory comes after a recent case in Mumbai where a popular vada pav vendor was found using newspapers to serve food.

Vanshika Punera
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Eating Food in Newspapers? FSSAI Issues Warning After Mumbai Vada Pav Vendor Incident
Eating Food in Newspapers? FSSAI Issues Warning After Mumbai Vada Pav Vendor Incident | Image: X

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Western Region, has directed food business operators to immediately stop using newspapers for packing, wrapping or serving food, warning that the practice poses serious health risks to consumers.

The advisory comes after a recent case in Mumbai where a popular vada pav vendor was found using newspapers to serve food. 

Following the incident, officials from FSSAI’s Western Region and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai carried out joint action. Authorities said the move was also aimed at preventing similar practices across cities and towns in the region.

Why Newspapers Are Unsafe for Food

FSSAI warned that newspapers are not safe for direct food contact because printing ink contains chemicals, pigments, binders and heavy metals such as lead that may seep into food.

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Officials cautioned that repeated exposure to these substances can potentially lead to long-term health issues.

Authorities also pointed out that newspapers pass through multiple hands and environments during circulation, making them vulnerable to dirt, bacteria and contamination that could increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

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Street Vendors, Restaurants, Cloud Kitchens Under Scanner

The regulator has reiterated that the use of newspapers is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

The advisory applies to:

  • Street food vendors
  • Restaurants
  • Cloud kitchens
  • Caterers
  • Quick-service restaurants
  • Hawkers and mobile food vendors
  • Small retailers and food stalls
  • FSSAI specifically directed businesses not to use newspapers for wrapping food, absorbing excess oil, covering ingredients or storing edible items.

Push for Safer Food Packaging

FSSAI said food businesses should shift towards approved food-grade packaging materials to ensure consumer safety.

The regulator added that it is working closely with state authorities to strengthen enforcement under food safety laws while also promoting safer and more sustainable packaging practices in the food sector.

Consumers, meanwhile, have also been urged to stay alert and avoid accepting food served directly in newspapers.

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Published By:
 Vanshika Punera
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