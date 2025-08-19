Woman Uses Nose Wax Sticks, What Happens Next Is Shocking. Terrifying Video Caught On Cam

A brief video, only a few seconds long, has caught the attention of social media users online. In the clip, a couple of young men and women can be seen sticking a wax stick in their nostrils. Seemingly aiming to wax their nose hair, the couple help each other in removing the stick. However, what happens next has shocked social media users.

From the video, the woman could be identified as Sam. While no other information about the lady's age, prior health ailments and other things is available, she seems to be a mother as she could be heard calling out to her young child in the video. As soon as the man removes the wax stick from her nose, Sam begins shaking violently. While she is smiling and talking, she flags that her kneecaps are shaking and she needs to sit down. Seconds after this, she faints on camera, most likely sustaining a head injury. However, the caption along the video claimed that Sam is ‘completely fine’ and laughed off the incident. But the video has flagged safety concerns among netizens who have raised caution about blindly following beauty trends.

What are the risks of nose hair waxing?

Risks of nose waxing | Image: Freepik

Nose hair may not be aesthetically pleasing to some, but it plays a vital role in keeping the body healthy. While waxing nose hair has become a popular grooming trend, it might carry significant health risks that are often overlooked. Unlike trimming, which only shortens the hair, waxing removes it from the root, exposing the delicate nasal cavity to potential harm.

What is nose hair necessary for?

One of the primary functions of nose hair is filtration. These tiny hairs act as a natural defence system, trapping dust, pollen, bacteria, and other harmful particles before they can enter the respiratory tract. When nose hair is removed completely through waxing, this protective barrier is compromised, leaving the body more vulnerable to allergies, infections, and even respiratory problems.



Another major risk of nose hair waxing is infection. The inside of the nose is extremely sensitive and lined with delicate skin. When hair is pulled out from the root, micro-tears can occur. This becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. In some cases, the infections can pose a greater risk by spreading deeper into other blood vessels.



