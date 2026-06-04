'Youngster Nahi Karega, Toh Kaun Karega': Veteran Defends Army Captain Amid Backlash Over Proposal Video

Nashik: Retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has defended Army Pilot Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, who has been facing massive backlash on social media for proposing to his girlfriend just after the passing out parade at Nashik's Combat Army Aviation Training School. This comes after a video of the proposal went viral on social media.

With several people accusing Captain Bharat Bhardwaj of “indiscipline” and “unprofessionalism”, Retired Lieutenant General Dhillon reasoned that when people want an young officer to sacrifice his life for the love of the Nation, why don't people want him to express his love for his fiancée.

In a post on X, the army veteran wrote, “In the Army we say ‘Youngster nahi karega, toh kaun karega’. If you can not find a fault in his professional capabilities, don’t do this nuktachini for such a pure gesture of love and belonging.”

He also addressed the criticism over Captain Bharat Bhardwaj posing with an army helicopter with his girlfriend after proposing to her. KJS Dhillon said, “Military equipment has been on display during many ‘Know your Army’ exhibitions around the country. The students and non military personnel have clicked pics with it showing pride and love for the Army. So, please don’t bring in the national security angle into this.”

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The veteran appealed to the people to let the young soldier do his national duty with pride and honour.

Earlier this week, Captain Bharat Bhardwaj had turned a professional milestone into an unforgettable romantic gesture when he got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him on his convocation day just after the passing out parade at Nashik's Combat Army Aviation Training School.

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A video showed Bhardwaj gathering the courage and suddenly going down on one knee, before pulling out a ring to propose to the love of his life. Army aircraft were seen in the backdrop of the romantic moment.

Popping the crucial question, the Captain, who was wearing his uniform, asked his girlfriend, “Will you marry me?” People were heard hooting and cheering for the couple.

A video showed his girlfriend Aarushi shouting "Yes" as she accepted Captain Bharat Bhardwaj's proposal, making the convocation day memorable for both of them. The Captain was seen celebrating after her acceptance.

Following the successful proposal, Bhardwaj said, “It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today.”

Claiming that there could not have been a better day to propose to his girlfriend, Bhardwaj, said, “Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea.”

Several people on social media reacted warmly to the heartwarming video, with one saying, “Mission accomplished.” Another said, “Bro celebrated twice in one day. ❤️🚁” An X user commented, “What a wholesome moment!”

However, a larger section of netizens criticised Bharat Bhardwaj, with many people accusing him of “indiscipline” and “unprofessionalism”.