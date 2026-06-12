Zomato Hits Back at Viral Fake Alert: ‘Biryani Is Dinner, Not Consent'
The Rs 370 biryani controversy has sparked a nationwide debate on consent after a viral comedy clip featuring Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra. Zomato intervened to deny a fake notification, stating “Biryani is dinner, not consent.” Meanwhile, Mumbai Police issued a legal advisory and cyber authorities registered an FIR against those involved.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
What began as an account of sexual coercion at a comedy venue has escalated into a national conversation on consent, resulting in corporate intervention, corporate terminations, and a criminal investigation by cyber authorities.
The fallout follows a viral stand-up comedy video featuring performer Pranit More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra. During the crowd-work segment, Jangra narrated a dating experience, stating that because he spent Rs 370 on a meal, he felt entitled to physical intimacy despite the woman’s explicit reluctance.
The subsequent distribution of the clip online which showed the venue cheering the account ignited severe public condemnation for normalising sexual harassment and treating bodily autonomy as a financial transaction.
The severe societal backlash has now forced digital platforms and law enforcement to draw strict lines against the trivialisation of consent.
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Zomato Intervenes Against Fabricated Corporate Messaging
As public anger grew, anonymous internet users began circulating a fabricated screenshot designed to look like an official push notification from the food delivery platform Zomato. The fake message read: "Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas" (Should I send biryani? It is only Rs 370).
Given Zomato's history of real-time marketing, the image caused immediate public outrage from consumers who believed the corporation was weaponising a serious instance of coercion for brand engagement.
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Recognising the severe reputational risk and the ethical necessity to distance itself, Zomato issued a formal statement on its public channels, accompanied by a stark graphic:
“Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”
Company officials emphasised that they do not engage in opportunistic marketing around issues of gender violence or predatory behavior.
Law Enforcement Establishes Legal Boundaries
Parallel to the corporate clarification, the Mumbai Police utilised its public advisory platform to reframe the trending phrase into a strict legal warning.
By incorporating the exact financial figure from the controversy, law enforcement clarified that transactional entitlement has no standing under Indian law. The advisory explicitly noted that while a monetary sum covers the cost of food, any attempt to bypass or ignore an individual's consent constitutes a criminal offense subject to immediate legal prosecution.
The fallout has escalated rapidly past online backlash into serious professional and legal consequences for those involved. In response to the viral video, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra for distributing content that trivialises consent. Following an internal review, Jangra’s employer, a design firm based in Gurugram, formally terminated his employment, stating his views were completely incompatible with workplace ethics. Meanwhile, facing intense public and industry scrutiny over using harassment as comedic material, More issued an apology and deactivated his social media accounts.