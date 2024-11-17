Republic Lifestyle Desk

Winter Delight: Gobi Parantha Recipe

Ingredient

 

½ tsp garam masala
½ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp coriander powder
½ tsp aamchur
½ tsp salt
1 inch ginger, grated Gobi parantha recipe
2 chilli, finely chopped
 

2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
!for dough:
2 cup wheat flour
½ tsp salt
½ tsp ajwain
water, for kneading
oil, for roasting

 

 

Firstly, grate ½ gobi coarsely. In a bowl take 2 cup grated gobi. Add ½ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp aamchur and ½ tsp salt.

Also add 1 inch ginger, grated, 2 chilli and 2 tbsp coriander. Mix well making sure all the spices are well combined. 

Further to prepare the dough, in a large bowl take 2 cup wheat flour, ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp ajwain and mix well. Add water as required and knead to smooth and soft dough.

Now pinch a ball-sized dough and roll about 4 inches in diameter. Place a ball-sized prepared gobi stuffing in the centre. Take the edge and start pleating bringing it to the centre. 

Also, join the pleats together and secure tight pinching off excess dough. Roll wheat flour paratha, cook on tawa, flip, brush oil/ghee, flip, and cook both sides. 

Serve hot Gobi Paratha with sauce, raita, or pickle.

