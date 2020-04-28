A Woman Is Murdered In The Restroom | This Riddle Will Test Your Deductive Reasoning

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, most citizens are stuck inside their homes in self-isolation. During these trying times, many have nothing to do during their stay at home. To pass their time during quarantine, many netizens have now started solving riddles and puzzles that have been shared online on social media.

These puzzles/riddles help you stay active during the lockdown. Moreover, they also sharpen your wits and test your thinking skills. Here is the 'A Woman is murdered in the restroom' picture riddle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media.

A woman is murdered in the restroom riddle

The above image is the 'A Woman is murdered in the restroom' picture riddle. The riddle features four potential suspects and a woman who was murdered in the restroom. All four suspects are diners in the restaurant. Look at the image carefully to find the murderer.

All the required hints to solve the riddle are present in the picture. This riddle tests your basic deductive reasoning and your logical thinking skills. The answer to this riddle is extremely obvious and simple, but many people overlook basic details and fail to solve it. Check the correct answer down below.

A woman is murdered in the restroom riddle answer

Look carefully at each suspected diner. Three of the diners are men and only one is a woman. The woman was murdered in the 'Women's Restroom'. So, only the female diner who is sitting at table number 3 can enter that restroom. Moreover, if you look at her plate, you will notice that it is completely empty. Quite obviously, the diner at table number 3 is the killer.

This riddle is extremely simple, but people struggle to slove it as they do not pay attention to obvious details. This riddle is a great test for your deductive reasoning and logical thinking skills. Try to solve as many riddles as possible during the lockdown.

