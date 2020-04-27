Five Apples In A Basket | A Riddle That Will Force You To Think Out Of The Box

Many are feeling anxious right now as they are stuck inside their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people have nothing to do during their free time as they cannot leave their house during the lockdown. However, some people have started solving riddles and puzzles to pass their time during self-isolation. These riddles help you stay active and sharpen your wits during your stay at home. Moreover, riddles/puzzles improve your creative thinking skills. Here is the 'Five apples in a basket' riddle that is trending on social media and WhatsApp.

Five Apples in basket riddle

The riddle goes as follows, "A basket contains 5 apples. Do you know how to divide them among 5 kids so that each one has an apple and one apple stays in the basket?" At first glance, you will feel like the riddle is impossible. However, the riddle is actually really simple and you just need to think creatively to solve it. This riddle tests your creative reasoning and your ability to think out of the box. If you are unsure about your answer, you can check if it is correct down below.

Five Apples in basket riddle answer

To solve the above riddle, you just need to think creatively and not take the question literally. The answer to the above riddle is, "Four kids get an apple and the fifth kid gets an apple still in the basket." This way, everyone gets an apple and the last apple sill stays inside the basket. There are hundreds of riddles like this one that will keep you occupied during the lockdown.

Try solving as many riddles and puzzles as possible. Doing so will help you sharpen your wits and creative thinking skills. You will have no shortage of riddles, as a new one is posted on social media each day during the lockdown.

