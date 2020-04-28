What Has A Mouth But Cannot Drink? Check Out The Answer To This Riddle

People nowadays have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and riddles on WhatsApp groups. These games make for a fun way of interacting with friends, colleagues or just with anyone. You already might be receiving many types of riddles, quizzes through social media as well. The riddles are a fun way to brush up on your skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Here is a popular riddle called What has a mouth but cannot drink?

What has a mouth but cannot drink?

Riddle

Has a mouth but cannot drink.

Has a head but cannot think.

Has a tongue but not a lung.

Some are held and some are hung.

Answer

A bell

Other similar riddles

Riddle - Two handsome racers are having a race.

One keeps lapping the other and the race never ends.

What am I?

Answer - A clock

Riddle- This earthen home is not a den.

I’ve seen impressive rows of them.

As lost as any man becomes,

he always finds his way back home.

Answer- A grave

Riddle - The most impressive boundary’s not a wall.

It’s not a manufactured thing at all.

Moving towards it won’t reduce the gap

and nothing marks its presence on a map.

Answer - The horizon

Riddle - Reaching as high as your neck, waist, or knees,

The going gets slower when wading through these.

What are they?

Answer - Shallows

Riddle -

I’m cheap to make and easy to define.

A riverbank could populate the line.

What am I?

Answer - A boundary

