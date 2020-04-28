What Has A Mouth But Cannot Drink? Check Out The Answer To This Riddle

Quick links:
People nowadays have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and riddles on WhatsApp groups. These games make for a fun way of interacting with friends, colleagues or just with anyone. You already might be receiving many types of riddles, quizzes through social media as well. The riddles are a fun way to brush up on your skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Here is a popular riddle called What has a mouth but cannot drink?
ALSO READ| Where Is The Watermelon Quiz: Here Is Answer Key That Will Solve It
Riddle
Has a mouth but cannot drink.
Has a head but cannot think.
Has a tongue but not a lung.
Some are held and some are hung.
Answer
A bell
ALSO READ| ‘You See A Boat Filled With People’ Riddle Solved | Find The Answer Here
Image credit: Luís Perdigão on Unsplash
ALSO READ| WhatsApp Assignment Can You Create This Puzzle Solution; Check Full Details
Riddle - Two handsome racers are having a race.
One keeps lapping the other and the race never ends.
What am I?
Answer - A clock
Riddle- This earthen home is not a den.
I’ve seen impressive rows of them.
As lost as any man becomes,
he always finds his way back home.
Answer- A grave
ALSO READ| 'Guess Shampoo Names' Puzzle | Here Is Answer To WhatsApp Puzzle
Riddle - The most impressive boundary’s not a wall.
It’s not a manufactured thing at all.
Moving towards it won’t reduce the gap
and nothing marks its presence on a map.
Answer - The horizon
Riddle - Reaching as high as your neck, waist, or knees,
The going gets slower when wading through these.
What are they?
Answer - Shallows
Riddle -
I’m cheap to make and easy to define.
A riverbank could populate the line.
What am I?
Answer - A boundary
ALSO READ| 'Unscramble Sets Of Letters To Form Names Of Countries' Quiz Solution
ALSO READ| Five Apples In A Basket | A Riddle That Will Force You To Think Out Of The Box
Promo Image credit: Shutterstock