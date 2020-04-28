What Has A Mouth But Cannot Drink? Check Out The Answer To This Riddle

what has a mouth but cannot drink

People nowadays have been sharing numerous challenges, games, and riddles on WhatsApp groups. These games make for a fun way of interacting with friends, colleagues or just with anyone. You already might be receiving many types of riddles, quizzes through social media as well. The riddles are a fun way to brush up on your skills as well as to spend time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Here is a popular riddle called What has a mouth but cannot drink?

What has a mouth but cannot drink?

Riddle

Has a mouth but cannot drink.
Has a head but cannot think.
Has a tongue but not a lung.
Some are held and some are hung.

Answer

A bell

what has a mouth but cannot drink, what has a mouth but cannot drink riddle, what has a mouth but cannot drink answer

Image credit: Luís Perdigão on Unsplash

Other similar riddles

Riddle - Two handsome racers are having a race.
One keeps lapping the other and the race never ends.

What am I?

Answer - A clock

Riddle- This earthen home is not a den.
I’ve seen impressive rows of them.
As lost as any man becomes,
he always finds his way back home.

Answer- A grave

Riddle - The most impressive boundary’s not a wall.
It’s not a manufactured thing at all.
Moving towards it won’t reduce the gap
and nothing marks its presence on a map.

Answer - The horizon

Riddle - Reaching as high as your neck, waist, or knees,
The going gets slower when wading through these.

What are they?

Answer - Shallows

Riddle

I’m cheap to make and easy to define.
A riverbank could populate the line.

What am I?

Answer - A boundary

