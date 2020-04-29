All Are Experts In The Kitchen Quiz Answers; Check Full Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been spending their time indoors and also practising social distancing. During the lockdown period, they are following their hobbies, doing household chores, and reading new books. Moreover, to break the monotony of their routine, they are using social media and interacting with their near and dear ones through video calls.

Nowadays, they are also sharing fun games, challenges, puzzles, and riddles to cheer each other up and help through this difficult phase. They not only help people motivate and rejoice but also exercise their motor skills. Therefore, interesting puzzles, brainteasers and dare games have surfaced online amid the crisis. Among different WhatsApp puzzles, ‘All are experts in the kitchen’ quiz has gained immense popularity. People are sharing the food names quiz with their peers, relatives, and colleagues and urging them to solve it. Here’s everything that you should know about ‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’.

What is ‘All are experts in the kitchen' quiz?

These days, quirky WhatsApp puzzles are making rounds on social media. ‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’ consist of jumbled-up food names. So, the participants have to untangle them to find the correct word. The food names quiz is quite tricky yet fascinating. Take a look at the ‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’:

All experts in the kitchen, solve this

1. TMSUDRA

2. EVCOL

3. UEMTCIRR

4. ESAMES

5. EREPPP

6. RMDACMAO

7. MUNCI

8. OPEAWDTRE

9. RGSAU

10. RNRAECIOD

11. RATASESNI

12. RGLCIA

13. NOCNAIMN

14. RKEENFUGE

15. FDTASOAAEI

16. TASL

17. IOGOS

18. DLTRAOHO

19. GMAERNRGE

20. THUESCNWAS​

‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’

In ‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’, people attempt to seek the correct food names. Although many fail in WhatsApp puzzles, some become successful in finding them. Here are all the food names in ‘All are experts in the kitchen answers’.

Answers:

1. Mustard

2. Clove

3. Turmeric

4. Sesame

5. Pepper

6. Cardamom

7. Cumin

8. Tea powder

9. Sugar

10. Coriander

11. Star Anise

12. Garlic

13. Cinnamon

14. Fenugreek

15. Asafoetida

16. Salt

17. Soogi

18. Toor Dhal

19. Green Gram

20. Cashews nut

