Why Is Everyone Posting Blueberry On Instagram? What Is Blueberry Challenge?

Amid the lockdown period, people have been staying indoors and also practising social distancing. They have been using social media and sharing interesting different things to do. From riddles, games, puzzles and challenges, they have been communicating with their loved ones through fascinating activities. To make their interaction more engaging, people have been posting stories on different social media sites consisting of various berries.

Why is everyone posting blueberry on Instagram?

If one has been witnessing fruit symbols on their peer’s Instagram or Snapchat lately, then they are not alone. From strawberry, pineapple, banana, to blueberry, every fruit has a different secret meaning. Therefore, these days, social media is flowing with codes, unheard languages, and symbols, to make it difficult to decipher them.

Blueberry Instagram trend was quite popular in 2016. They are surfacing on the internet due to the gain in popularity of social media during the country-wide lockdown. Blueberry challenge Instagram is a way to share one’s friendship without letting other people know what they are talking about. Moreover, it encouraged females to share blueberry challenge Instagram with their female friends, colleagues, and relatives and confuse the boys. Unbelievably, this trick worked and men were stumped with those fruit emoticons.

Men also tried to crack the blueberry challenge Instagram and the secret language. They posted them on different social media sites and asked others to assist them. Furthermore, they managed to find the answers. Many users confirmed those answers too. Have a look at the ‘blueberry on Instagram meaning’.

Here’s everything to know about the blueberry Instagram trend

Besides ‘blueberry challenge Instagram’, different fruits are also trending on social media. Therefore, we have mentioned the blueberry on Instagram meaning among other fruits. Have a look at the blueberry Instagram trend.

Blueberry on Instagram meaning:

Blueberry: Single

Pineapple: Complicated

Raspberry: Don't wanna commit

Cherry: Relationship

Lemon: Want to be single

Apple: Engaged

Raisin: I want to get married to my partner

