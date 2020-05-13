IIM Bangalore's MBA Course Is Ranked No.1 In India, Here Are More Details

IIM Bangalore has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools for the second year in succession. IIMB or IIM Bangalore is the only school to feature in this prestigious global list. The business school is known for its various courses and especially their MBA course. In 2020, IIM Bangalore is ranked at 27 on FT MBA rankings 2020. In the year 2018 and 2019, it was ranked at 35 and 33 respectively. Take a look at the FT MBA rankings 2020 list.

IIM Bangalore ranked among top 50 global B-schools

Participating schools are rated on several parameters by organisations. These parameters are commission executive education courses, by participants of courses, and on the data reported by the business schools. Madan Mohan Raj, who is the Executive Education Programmes of IIM Bangalore, said that the design and delivery of programmes and the courses they provide to the individual is the key differentiator for their success. He also mentioned the course designs, faculty, teaching methods and other facilities that contributed to the institute's ranking. IIM Bangalore's MBA course is for one year. Here is the FT MBA Ranking 2020.

Top executive business schools

When is IIM Banglore likely to start its academic session?

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, IIMB is planning to start its academic session in August. IIM Bangalore's director G Raghuram told in an interview that they were planning to commence sessions from the first week of August this year as against the usual mid-June. They typically send out shortlists by April 10, which this year was done on May 8, 2020. IIMB had completed its new batch admission process prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. The process takes about three months, that is from January to March, for the completion of the process from shortlisting for interviews to the final selection.

