Bangalore University Exam News: All You Need To Know About Online Exams

Bangalore University is recommending online mode of exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The authorities had a meeting to discuss the issue and Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal will submit a request to state higher education department to hold exams online. Take a look at the Bangalore University news.

Bangalore University exams are going to be held online?

The meeting was held between principals via video conferencing in which they all discussed the ongoing issue. Reportedly, most principals at the meeting favoured online exams rather than waiting for the COVID-19 lockdown to be lifted. For the past months, students have been attending classes online through various platforms and the authorities also said that it would not be difficult to hold exams online after giving a few practice sessions.

Principals of over 800 affiliate colleges attended the meeting. As per reports, Bangalore University has about 200 colleges. Prof Venugopal said some universities have successfully held online exams. While taking the exam, students will be monitored by the invigilator. At one time a supervisor can simultaneously monitor 25 students. The Vice-Chancellor also added that about 99 per cent of their students take online classes which shows there are no technical or network issues. Once the government clears the varsity's proposal for online exams, Bangalore University will issue the timetable for the same. Apart from this, some of the students have also been asking about Bangalore University admission. Banglore University stated that it will let the students know about the updates soon.

Students facing issues

Some of the students are also facing a lot of issues. Some are facing issues with online classes and others are facing issues regarding the exam fee. Many students suggested that Bangalore University postpone the date of the exam fee because of the problems they have been facing.

@drashwathcn @nimmasuresh Dear sir Kindly allow 14 series(Bangalore University) Students to write There degree exams as it is there last chance. And kindly postponed exam fees payment as there is no college to pay our fees. — Subhash M (@subhash_roy) March 27, 2020

Emi and bangalore University exam fee last date is 7th please let us know can it be extended — Vijay (@Vijay86054676) March 25, 2020

Sir i want that this time Bangalore university should not take under graduate degree exam because sir it is not that much easy for us to study on online as compare to physical classes. In physical class we make our notes easily so kindly sir cancel our exam please sir. — Vishal Mundhra (@VishalMundhra10) May 4, 2020

