IISc Bangalore Suspends All Activities For 15 Days Amid Coronavirus Scare In Karnataka

Following the instruction of the Karnataka Government, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Saturday suspended all academic and extra-curricular activities for the next 15 days, in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

IISc Bangalore took to Twitter to spread the information about the suspension of lectures and other activities as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The institution also shared a notice issued by the Karnataka Government, listing all the precautions made effective in the state, in view of COVID-19.

In view of prevailing situation related to COVID-19 & instructions of Karnataka State Government, the following instructions have been issued as precautionary measure. All academic/co-curricular/extra-curricular activities at IISc are suspended for 15 days https://t.co/k0ZpMkc44u pic.twitter.com/ayl79BsgJx — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) March 14, 2020

IISc has instructed al the students and residents of the campus to return to their homes to avoid social gatherings. Further, the library, all eateries, gymkhana, and sports clubs will also remain closed during this period. The staff members have been advised to work from home and visit the institute as per necessity.

The decision comes a day after a 76-year-old man died of Coronavirus in Karnataka and the number of positive cases in the state rose to six.

Bus-stands, railway stations deserted; malls, cinemas closed

Bus-stands and railway stations in this IT city wore a deserted look on Saturday and malls, cinemas, pubs and night clubs remained shut as part of the lockdown announced by the state government following the country's first coronavirus fatality reported from Karnataka on March 12.

Six people in Karnataka have contracted the virus including the 76-year-old man who died due to this disease from Kalaburagi in the state. A day after chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced the shutdown for a week, the usual rush at the Central bus-stand was missing. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, which runs inter-city and inter-state buses, too has seen a decline in its revenue.

