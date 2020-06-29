'Blank One Two Three' Riddle: Here Is Its Mind-boggling Answer & Explanation!

Many people love solving riddles and brain teasers. In current times, one can see a surge in this kind of social media forwards as well. While the trend of the tricky riddles is still on but recently the trend of sending some weird riddles are soaring as well. Check out one such viral riddle that has been popular for a while now. Check out the logical explanation of this popular riddle.

'Blank one two three' riddle

Fill in the blanks - ____ one two three? All you need to do is guess which word comes in the Blank?

'Blank one two three' riddle answer:

(Check) one, two, three. So the blank refers to the word 'Check'. One might have heard this phrase being used while mike testing where they say 'Check 1, 2, 3'. Many people have been observed to say the answer to this riddle as 0, since 0 comes before 1, 2,3. However, the answer to this riddle is 'Check'. Did you get the answer by yourself? Send this to your friends and see them scratch their brain.

Other popular riddles

Riddle - A pregnant woman ðŸ¤°ðŸ¾ goes out of her room and into the kitchen. She goes to the fridgeðŸ˜‹opens a can of tunaðŸ¥«a sodaðŸ¥¤a yoghurtðŸ¥›a cookieðŸªWhat did she open first?

Image courtesy: Twitter

Answer - The first answer to this riddle that comes in our mind is Door (If the door is assumed to be closed by logic). However, the next possible answer is the Fridge Door.

Riddle: There are five people in a room. You walk in and kill four of them. How many people are left in the room?

Answer - The answer is 6.

As per the riddle, There are 5 people in the room. If you walk in and kill 4 of them out of 5 people then there are a total of 6 people remaining in the room. If you killed 4 people and 1 is alive, so that will be counted as 5 as their bodies are still in the room. So, along with you, there are a total of 6 people in the room.

Promo Image courtesy: Arek Socha from Pixabay