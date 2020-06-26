10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids Picture Puzzle For Today June 28

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids and adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spot it online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though sometimes they may contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does Rebus puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle has a single image, typically with English text in it. The arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the relationship between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you arrive at answers quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 28

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

7. What does the below picture mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers

1. Can you tell what does this mean?

Answer: Nothing New Under the Sun

Explanation: There is SUN and the word OLD is written under it.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Caterpillar

Explanation: The word CATER is written is a vertical way which can also be considered as Pillar.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: No one's perfect.

Explanation: There is 1 NO and two ONE’s but written in the wrong way.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Top Cat

Explanation: Only the SPHYNX cat written on the top.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: A little bird told me.

Explanation: The first 5 species of birds in this rebus are very large in size and weight. The Quail, on the other hand, is a very small bird compared to the others.

6. Can you tell what’s written below?

Answer: Eat out.

Explanation: The word *eat* has been taken *out* of the word *restaurant

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Big date tonight!

Explanation: The word DATE is written in caps and there are two nites.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: Many Hands Make Light Work

Explanation: (4 x Fingers + 1 x Thumb) = Hand

(4 x Fingers + 1 x Thumb) x 10 = Many Hands.

Changing the bulb is the work related to light.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Add insult to injury

Explanation: The add symbol "in" the chemical formula for salt (NaCl) = insalt (insult) 2 "in" the word Jury

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Read between the lines.

Explanation: Reed between the lines.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

