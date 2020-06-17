Pepsi Has 5 Letters Riddle Answer: Here Is The Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

During the current Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, people are finding ways to pass their time. A lot of people are giving time to their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. while others are simply watching new movies and web series. During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are interacting with friends and family via social media, text messages, video conferencing and calls, etc. Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles.

Also Read | Wv733n Name Of Girl Riddle Answer: Here Is Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

Such WhatsApp puzzles and riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during the current lockdown. One of the riddles that are going viral on social media is Pepsi has 5 letters riddle or Pepsi has 4 letters riddle. Let’s take a look at the Pepsi has 5 letters riddle and the correct answer to the riddle with a detailed and logical explanation.

Also Read | Find The Person Without Mask Puzzle Answer: Here Is The Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

Pepsi has 5 letters riddle

Pepsi has 5 letters riddle is going viral all over social media as it looks very easy to solve. However, a lot of people are getting the Pepsi riddle answer wrong. Let’s take a look at the Pepsi has 5 letters riddle. Try to think about the Pepsi has 5 letters riddle or Pepsi has 4 letters riddle before scrolling down to know the correct Pepsi riddle answer. Here is the full Pepsi has 5 letters riddle.

“PEPSI has five letters, spell that in 4 letters.”

Also Read | Sam And Sarah Saw Seven Sharks Riddle; See The Logical Answer And Explanation

Pepsi riddle answer

The correct Pepsi riddle answer is ‘That’.

Also Read | Dr Dolittle Riddle: Know The Answer Along With The Solution And Explanation

A detailed explanation of Pepsi riddle answer

The viral Pepsi has 5 letters riddle or Pepsi has 4 letters riddle has invited a lot of wrong guesses. Many people answer this riddle as ‘PEPC’. This is done as ‘PEPC’ is pronounced the same as Pepsi. However, that is not the correct answer. Social media is also filled with another guess like ‘Coke’ or ‘Soda’ but these answers are wrong too. To give the correct Pepsi riddle answer one just needs to focus on the second part of the riddle. The second part of the riddle says, ‘spell that in four letters’ i.e. it is asking to spell ‘that’ in four letters. This is how the correct Pepsi riddle answer is ‘That'.