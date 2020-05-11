Cats In Square Room Riddle: Check Out The Answer To This Mind Boggling Riddle

The excess of free time in these quarantine days has led people to resort to various online puzzles, quizzes, and riddles to brush up their skills. Nowadays, you can find many social media platforms flooded with such fun games and riddles that will keep you away from boredom for a long time. Check out one of such riddle that has led people to scratch their heads. The riddle is called as "cats in a square room".

Cats in a square room riddle

The riddle states that "In a square room there is a cat in every corner. There are three cats in front of each cat." The riddle asks the total number of cats present inside the square room. Can you solve the riddle?

Image courtesy: gadget grasp website

Cats in a square room answer

There are 4 cats inside the square room.

Cats in a square room explanation

From the first statement “In a square room there is a cat in every corner” it is clear that there is a square room with a cat in each corner of the room. Since a square has 4 corners, the total number of cats present in the room is 4.

The next line states that "There are three cats in front of each cat". We know that there are 4 cats in the corners of the room, when we apply the 2nd statement to this scenario, it is clear that every single cat in the room has 3 cats in front of it.

Image courtesy: Jari Hytönen on Unsplash

More riddles

Riddle - Which is the 9 letter word that still remains a word after we remove a letter from it each time. This riddle is considered to be as one of the toughest riddles in the world.

Answer - STARTLING

Explanation - STARTLING is the only 9 letter word in the English language which yields another word each time we remove letters from it.

Image courtesy: gadget grasp website

Promo Image courtesy: Jari Hytönen on Unsplash