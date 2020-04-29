Quarantine Puzzle Time: Find The Answer To The Trending '16 Isolation Rooms' Puzzle

As people are staying indoors owing to the lockdown, many people don't have much work to do at home. Due to the excess of free time, some have taken to solving online puzzles, quizzes, riddles to sharpen their brains. These games are fun along with being a brain exercise as well. Your WhatsApp and other social media platforms might also be flooded with such fun games. Here is one such puzzle that has been trending on WhatsApp. Take a look at this interesting maze sort of puzzle on 16 isolation rooms and find its answer.

Quarantine puzzle time: 16 isolation rooms

Puzzle - A hospital has 16 rooms and each room has a different disease. The patient in room 13 can go through each room but if he goes through a room twice, he gets their illness. How can he get out without going through the same room twice?

Image courtesy: Reddit

Answer -

13 > 14 > 13 > 9 > 10 > 11 > 15 > 16 > 12 > 8 > 7 > 6 > 5 > 1 > 2 > 3 > 4

The solution is that the person will enter room no. 14 and then will come back to 13. He then goes to 9 from 13, then towards 10, then to 15, 16, 12, and from 12 he goes to 8, 7, 6 and 5. From room 5 he enters 1, 2, 3 and finally exits from room 4. Thus not repeating any room twice. According to the question, it seems like the condition is restricted to other rooms but he can visit his own room no. 13 again, as he is already recovered. Take a look at the image to help you through the answer.

Image courtesy: Brainly

Promo Image courtesy: Brainly

