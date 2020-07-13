The 'I Had $2 Riddle' Has Left Many Internet Users Confused, Here's The Answer

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown people all across the world have been left with a lot of idle time left in their hands. Many are turning to the internet and enjoying this time by solving several riddles that are swarming the internet these days. Solving riddles whether the one with words or the pictorial one’s can be an amazing workout for the brain. It helps one develop their problem-solving skills and logical thinking ability. Even if many internet users don’t actively seek riddles but, they are forwarded in WhatsApp messages and on almost all social media websites. Read on to find the answer to one of the internet's most puzzling riddles.

I had $2 riddle

'I had $2 riddle' is currently one of Internet’s most confusing riddles. While riddles are meant to make our brain think harder and out of the box, 'I had $2 riddle' is more confounding than many others. The reason being, that this riddle is created with a confusing wordplay, with numbers added to the already perplexing mixture.

As per a study it has been proven that most humans have a pictorial memory and even think pictorially. Hence, something like 'I had $2 riddle' will definitely leave many riddle lover scratching their heads. Here is how I had $2 riddle goes-

I had $2.00. My mom gave me $10.00 while my dad gave me $30.00. My aunt and uncle gave me $100.00. I had another $5.00. How much did I have?

The riddle states that the subject has $2 and their mother lends them, $10 while their father gives them $30. Things get more intertwined when the subject receives more money from their uncle and aunt, as they give the subject $100 more dollars, in addition to the money they already have. The subject also has another $5 dollars. The reader is then asked to answer, how many dollars did the subject have.

I had 2 dollars riddle answer

The answer I had 2 dollars riddle answer is 7 dollars.

Here is how one can get this answer. Then 'I had $2 riddle' is one where the riddle solver needs to read between the lines. In the last line of the, 'I had 2 dollars riddle', the subject poses a question asking, “How much did I have?”. If one will read this line carefully, it is clear that the subject is implying, “How much did I really have?” with ‘did’ being the keyword.

Hence, this result is a test of one’s logic. Logically speaking, 'I had 2 dollars riddle' is actually asking the reader, how much money did the subject have before receiving the extra amount from their mother, father, aunt and uncle. The subject claims that they had $2 and another $5 dollars also. Hence, $2+$5=$7.