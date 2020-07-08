How Many Turtles Do You See? Here Is The Answer To The Popular Internet Riddle

During COVID-19 induced quarantine people all across have a huge chunk of idle time left in their hands. Many people are enjoying this time by solving the plethora of riddles that are swarming the internet. Solving riddles whether pictorial one’s or the one with words is an amazing way for having a mental workout. It helps one develop their problem-solving skills. Even though many people don’t actively seek riddles but are forwarded in WhatsApp messages and on almost all social media websites.

How many turtles do you see riddle?

The ‘How many turtles do you see’ riddles like most other riddles are not word-based. To most people picture based riddles look seemingly easier than their word-based counterparts. This is a result of the remarkable Humans ability to remember pictures.

In the ‘How many turtles do you see’ riddle one case see a picture with 3 rows and columns of turtles? So at first glance ‘How Many Turtles do you see’ seems to have an obvious answer. However, as one proceeds to look carefully and vigilantly, one can see that there are numerous other tiny green coloured turtles that seem to be embedded in the giant one’s.

Hence, this has led to all its viewers to guess multiple numbers as the answer. ‘How Many Turtles Do You See’ is one o the most deceptive riddles on the internet, as at first glance it appears childishly simple. But as one, looks at it more seriously the riddle opens up its complexities.

How many turtles riddle answer?

The ‘How Many Turtles Do You See’ riddle was posted by a user on Twitter on July 7 2020. Most netizens answered saying there were a total of either 22 or 23 turtles. After knowing the answer to ‘How Many Turtles Do You See’ riddle most netizens will be left confounded as to how easy it was?

The answer is NONE. They are no turtles in the picture at all. The creature seen in the is, in fact, a tortoise. Tortoises are reptiles and land-based creatures, hence, they have legs as most land-based animals have. Meanwhile, turtles are reptiles as well, but they are the aquatic equivalent of tortoises. Hence they are seas based reptilian creatures. As a result of their habitat turtles have flippers which to help them swim not legs to walk.