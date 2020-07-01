10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today July 01

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today July 01

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell me what does this mean?

Answer: A snake in the grass.

Explanation: The word "asp" (a type of snake) is in the word "turf" (another word for grass).

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Cat's eyes.

Explanation: Those are all cats name focusing on their eye.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: I've made a liar out of you.

Explanation: From YOU it has turned into a liar.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Divide and conquer

Explanation: A/N/D (spaced by division sign) and conquer

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: Second-Hand Clothes

Explanation: All others are just hands except second hand. There are clothes their.

6. Can you tell me what’s written below?

Answer: The Arctic Circle

Explanation: ( is a curve or "arc", O is a circle

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: They're all "feeling under the weather".

Explanation: All are standing out under the weather.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: All for one and one for all!

Explanation: The last two sentences of the conversation are pointing the phrase “All for one and one for all.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Cold shoulder.

Explanation: The scientific names for bones are listed and matched with a certain temperature. The 'scapula' is the shoulder blade the temperature opposite is 222°K, which is -51°C or -60°F, which is quite cold. This is quite cold while the other temperatures opposite other bones are given in a range of comfortable to very hot. Take away the 'blade', and it's a 'cold shoulder.'

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: When the going gets tough, the tough get going

Explanation: At first Tough wants to stay and later tough want to go. Hence the phrase.

