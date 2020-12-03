The '1 Knows' Riddle Has Left The Internet Perplexed, Here's The Answer

Due to the spread of COVID-19, people are working or studying remotely. While remote work can be hectic in its own right, however, it can leave most people with extra time in their hands. While most people turn to OTT platforms to pass this free time, solving riddles can be great fun as well. Although solving riddles is not the first thing that will come in people's minds when thinking about entertainment, numerous riddles are swarming the internet these days. Solving riddles whether the one with words or the pictorial ones can be an amazing workout for the brain.

Not only does riddles help a person in developing their problem-solving skills but also logical thinking ability. Even if many internet users don’t actively seek riddles but, riddles have become omnipresent. They are forwarded in WhatsApp messages and on almost all social media websites. Read on to find the answer to one of the internet's most puzzling riddle or a brain teaser of sorts, ‘1 knows.’

The 1knows brain teaser is very unique, here’s why

The 1 knows brain teaser has left most people who have come across it perplexed. It has definitely become the internet’s new fascination. But it's not your usual run in the mill riddle. It is actually a Rebus riddle. For the uninitiated, a Rebus puzzle or riddle is basically a picture puzzle. They are one of the hardest to get through, here’s why.

A Rebus Riddle is formed by using common words or phrases and have an inadvertently hidden meaning. Hence, that is why the ‘1knows’ riddle which is essentially only two words is such a brain scratcher. Here’s the answer to the 1know brain teaser.

1 knows

According to a riddle website briangle.com, the real meaning behind 1knows is ‘Won by a nose’. ‘By a nose’ is an English phrase that means to win by a very narrow margin. Another brain teaser dominating the internet in the past few days is the ‘right brain teaser.’

Right Right Brain Teaser Answer

right = right

The Right Right Brain Teaser is another such Rebus puzzle. It means right equals right, which in turn means Equal Rights. This brain teaser has a bit of a social message packed inside of it and many netizens might find this very endearing.

