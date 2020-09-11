'If I Had 4 Eggs': Here's The Answer To Baffling Riddle That Is Going Viral

Riddles are a fun way to pass time as it involves reading in between the lines and understanding wordplay. Getting to solve puzzles, brain teasers and riddles online is one of the many things that one can indulge in and spend their time with some productivity. While these puzzles help one develop critical and analytical skills, they are also fun to solve.

Even when a person is not actively searching for riddles, they are very hard to dodge as they are present on all social media platforms. A person often stumbles upon riddles either on WhatsApp or the riddles can be spotted online on social media platforms like Facebook. Sometimes these viral riddles may be hard to answer, but they can be both engaging and enjoyable. And since they are often challenging, people tend to spend time on them until they get the answer.

Riddles can also be a great way of training one's mind to think outside the box. There is a new riddle that is doing the rounds on social media. Here is the answer to it.

'If I had 4 eggs' riddle

If I had 4 eggs and a thief gave me 3 and my rooster laid 5 more How many do I have?



'If I had 4 eggs' riddle answer

Answer: 3 eggs only

Solution

The riddle seems like a math problem and has left many people baffled. While the common answer to this has been guessed as 7, 4 and 1, the correct answer to the riddle is 3 eggs. The trick to solving this riddle is to understand that it is not a math problem but simple use of wordplay that confuses people. The riddle confuses people because of the way it is written.

This is a tricky riddle and has a lot of wordplay involved. The first line is a hypothetical situation. So it means that the total number of eggs is zero, to begin with.

In the second line, a thief gives 3 eggs, making the total count 3.

the third line reads, a rooster lays eggs, which is an impossible thins as roosters don't lay eggs, which means zero eggs collected from the roosters.

So, 0+3+0 = 3

Image credits: Shutterstock