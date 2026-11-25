New Delhi: India has confirmed that 1,700 of its nationals have been deported from the United States since the beginning of 2026, while also voicing deep concern over recent incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India maintains ongoing cooperation with the United States on migration and mobility. “India is firmly against illegal immigration,” he stated. On deportation matters, he explained the established process: “When we receive information about a person to be deported, we verify his or her nationality, and thereafter we agree to take him back.”

Providing specific figures, Jaiswal said, “To give you a figure in respect of the United States, since the beginning of this year, we’ve had 1,700 people, Indian nationals, deported from that country.”

Separately, the spokesperson addressed reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. “We are understandably concerned about the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said. He urged the Bangladeshi government “to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

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The remarks highlight India’s dual focus on orderly migration partnerships with key countries and its consistent position on the protection of minorities in the neighbourhood.