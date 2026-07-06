19 Dead as Violent Clashes Rock Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured after violent clashes erupted inside a prison in Negombo, a coastal town in western Sri Lanka, prompting a massive security response.

The unrest, which began on Sunday, flared up again on Monday after rioting inmates allegedly seized firearms from the prison armoury, escalating the violence.

Negombo Hospital Director Pushpa Gamlath said the death toll has risen to 19, while 72 people were injured in the clashes and the subsequent unrest inside the prison.

Police said those injured were admitted to Negombo Hospital, with critically injured victims being shifted to the National Hospital in Colombo for advanced treatment.

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The casualties include inmates, prison officers and security personnel, according to officials.

According to reports, the prison, which is operating beyond capacity, witnessed fierce fighting between rival groups of inmates before the situation spiralled into one of the deadliest prison disturbances in the country's recent history.

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What Triggered the Violence?

According to preliminary investigations, the violence began on Sunday afternoon after two rival groups of inmates clashed inside the prison.

While authorities initially brought the situation under control by Sunday night, fresh violence broke out on Monday morning after some prisoners reportedly gained access to firearms from the prison armoury.

Further, investigators suspect the clashes were triggered by a confrontation between a group of inmates allegedly involved in drug trafficking inside the prison and another faction opposing their activities.

Authorities are also examining whether organised criminal networks operating within the prison played a role in fuelling the unrest.

Major Security Operation Launched

Following the escalation, Sri Lankan authorities deployed the Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units to regain control of the prison, as per local media reports.

As part of the emergency measures, three inmates were transferred to the Pallansena Prison Camp to help restore order and prevent further violence.

Prisons Department spokesperson A.C. Gajanayake said a special investigation team has been constituted on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

A parallel police investigation is also underway to identify those responsible and establish the sequence of events that led to the deadly clashes.