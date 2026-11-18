Moscow: All 19 people on board a Russian military transport aircraft were killed after it crashed in an unpopulated area near the city of Kemerovo in western Siberia, with preliminary findings pointing to equipment failure, Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-12 transport plane, crashed approximately 3,000 kilometres east of Moscow. The Russian Defence Ministry said a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces had been deployed to the crash site to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the ministry's statement. Air force experts were investigating the cause of the crash, with initial findings indicating a possible equipment failure. Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk, who visited the scene of the accident, said emergency response teams had extinguished the fire that broke out following the crash. He added that emergency crews were assisting in the investigation, Al Jazeera reported.

In a video posted on Telegram showing the crash site near the village of Yagunovo, Seredyuk said the aircraft had been flying through the region when it crashed. Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has launched an inquiry into possible violations of flight safety regulations. Such investigations are standard procedure following aircraft crashes in the country.

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The Antonov An-12 is a Soviet-built, four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that has been in service since the late 1950s. More than 1,000 units of the aircraft were manufactured, with some still operating in Russia and other countries. The An-12 typically has a crew of six, although the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that 19 people were on board the aircraft involved in the crash.

The latest incident comes after another Russian military aircraft crash in September, when a Tupolev Tu-95 aircraft went down in the eastern Amur region, killing six crew members and injuring another, Al Jazeera reported. The investigation into the Siberia crash is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.