Advertisement
Published 11:14 IST, August 25th 2024

2 children Among 3 Killed in Blast in Balochistan's Pishin

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan Bomb Blasts
In a blast in Baluchistan's Pishin District, three people lost their lives including two children, and 13 people including two policemen, were injured. Representative Visuals. | Image: AP
