Published 11:14 IST, August 25th 2024
2 children Among 3 Killed in Blast in Balochistan's Pishin
In a blast in Balochistan's Pishin District, three people lost their lives including two children, and 13 people including two policemen, were injured.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In a blast in Baluchistan's Pishin District, three people lost their lives including two children, and 13 people including two policemen, were injured. Representative Visuals. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:52 IST, August 25th 2024