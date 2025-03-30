2 People Killed, Several Dozens Injured in Russian Attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv: At least two were killed, several dozens were injured after Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, AP reported, quoting Ukrainian officials.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, confirmed that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman lost their lives in the attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The Ukrainian General Staff condemned the "deliberate, targeted shelling" of the military hospital, noting that some of the casualties were servicemen receiving treatment there.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 111 explosive drones and decoys during the overnight attack into Sunday. Of these, 65 were intercepted, and an additional 35 were likely disrupted by electronic countermeasures.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that its air defense systems successfully shot down six Ukrainian drones.