Did Zelenskyy Foresee Putin's Death? Russian President's Rs 3.04Cr Limo Explosion Sparks Concerns

Moscow: A limousine reportedly belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin exploded on a street in Moscow on March 29. The explosion involved an Aurus Senat, a luxury limo valued at around Rs 3.04 crore, sparking widespread speculation about Putin’s security and the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. This incident occurred three days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a bold claim, saying Putin “will die soon.” The timing of the blast has led to intense speculation: Was Zelenskyy’s statement a mere coincidence, or does the explosion suggest something more?

Putin’s Lavish Limo Explodes

A video showing the explosion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Aurus Senat limousine has gone viral on social media. The footage captures the car erupting in flames as a dense cloud of smoke engulfs the area. The vehicle, valued at around Rs 3.04 crore, is part of Putin's official motorcade, and some reports are speculating that the explosion could have been an assassination attempt.

It remains unclear whether Putin was near the scene at the time of the explosion, but reports indicate that he is said to be unharmed. While it is reported that the limo was occupied when the fire broke out, there were no injuries.

The incident occurred in Moscow’s Lubyanka district, located just a few meters from the headquarters of Russia’s FSB, the secret service. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames, which had reportedly started in the engine before spreading to the interior. The front of the vehicle was left destroyed.

What Did Zelenskyy Say?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a bold statement on Wednesday, predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will die soon,” a claim he believes would bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s remarks come amidst growing speculation about Putin’s deteriorating health and the ongoing Black Sea ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, which were brokered by the United States.

He stated, “It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now. I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments.”