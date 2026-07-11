'21st Century Will Be Shaped by India': NZ PM Luxon Hails PM Modi, Chandrayaan-3 Success and FTA

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday (local time) praised India's rapid economic transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "one of the most important leaders of our time," while asserting that the "21st century will be shaped by India."

Addressing the Indian diaspora during a community event, Luxon highlighted India's achievements over the past decade, including poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion, space exploration (especially mentioning Chandrayaan-3), and its growing role in the global economy.

"In just the last decade, 250 million Indians were lifted out of poverty. The number of airports more than doubled to 157. About 95,000 kilometres of brand new highways have been built... India has landed a spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole, the first nation on Earth to do that. It hosted the G20, and it will soon be the world's third-largest economy," Luxon said.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's historic third lunar exploration mission, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On August 23, 2023, it successfully achieved a soft landing near the lunar south pole. "The 21st century will be shaped by India, and New Zealand wants to help build that future with you," he added.

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Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Luxon said Modi had risen "from humble beginnings to lead the world's largest democracy" and credited him with helping lift “hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.” "He is one of the most important leaders of our time and a true friend to New Zealand. This community and this friendship are something truly extraordinary," Luxon said.

The New Zealand Prime Minister also hailed the recently concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, calling it a landmark achievement that would deepen economic ties between the two countries. "We signed the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, opening a market of 1.4 billion people to our Kiwi exporters and also creating opportunities for Indian businesses here in New Zealand," he said.

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"India is not just a country we trade with; it is a country that we grow with. It is a country we trust. For many years, people said an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement wasn't possible. Well, Prime Minister Modi and I did it. We got that deal done in record time," Luxon added.