'23 Years Ago, US Dragged Us Over Weapons,...Claims Were Unfounded': Spanish PM's Sharp Rebuttal To Trump's Threats

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pushed back firmly against U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to sever all trade ties with Spain, invoking the controversial 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in a pointed reminder of past missteps.

In comments that quickly circulated internationally, Sánchez told Trump: "Twenty-three years ago, the U.S. dragged us into Iraq over claims of weapons of mass destruction. None were found. You cannot fool us twice."

The exchange stems from Trump's remarks during a NATO summit in Ankara, where he ordered a halt to U.S. trade with Spain, calling the country a "wasted cause" and criticizing its NATO defense spending and refusal to support certain U.S. operations related to Iran. Trump accused Spain of being a "terrible partner" that does not "participate" or "pay" enough.

Spanish officials have downplayed the rhetoric, describing U.S.-Spain relations as "very positive" and "calm" with "no tension." Sánchez emphasized that bilateral trade ties are "very, very strong" and driven largely by private companies rather than governments. Spain also noted its trade deficit with the U.S. and pointed to EU rules that prevent individual member states from negotiating trade deals separately.

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The latest flare-up revives earlier tensions. Spain has opposed aspects of U.S. policy on Iran, including restricting the use of joint military bases for related operations, and has maintained a vocal "No to war" stance, drawing parallels to the Iraq invasion's long-term consequences.

Analysts suggest Trump's threats are unlikely to result in concrete action, citing similar past statements that produced limited follow-through. Spain has highlighted its contributions to NATO, including recent troop deployments, while defending its defense spending record.

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The U.S. and Spain maintain significant economic and cultural links, with major American investors active in the Spanish market. Officials in Madrid have expressed a desire to keep relations constructive despite the public sparring.

This episode reflects ongoing transatlantic frictions over defense burdensharing, alliance commitments, and foreign policy differences amid broader NATO discussions. As of now, no immediate changes to trade policies have been implemented.