275 Indian Nationals Still Missing in Nepal After Floods, Says MEA

New Delhi: A total of 275 Indian nationals remain missing in Nepal following recent floods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is maintaining close coordination with the Nepali government, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the concerned state governments in India.

“We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here and the relevant or concerned state governments in India as well,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the ministry has been regularly releasing the names of Indians who have been rescued and expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Nepalese authorities. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal.

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Separately, 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China. According to official sources in China, no Indian travellers are currently stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

On India’s assistance to Nepal, Jaiswal said New Delhi will continue to provide support based on the requirements of the Nepali government. Plans are underway to send additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials as requested, with details to be shared once the supplies are dispatched.

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He noted that two Indian aircraft flew to Kathmandu the previous day carrying 21 tonnes of relief material. In total, India has so far delivered around 95 tonnes of relief supplies on seven aircraft.