28-Year-Old Minority Hindu Doctor Killed During Daylight Robbery Near Teen Talwar, Karachi
A 28-year-old Hindu doctor, Dr. Akash Kumar, was shot dead in Karachi during a robbery, raising concerns for religious minorities' safety. The incident occurred in a monitored area, prompting police investigations and calls for justice from his family and the medical community amidst growing street crime fears.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A 28-year-old Hindu doctor was shot dead during a daylight robbery in Pakistan's Karachi, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of religious minorities and the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.
The victim, identified as Dr. Akash Kumar, was a doctor at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The incident took place near the busy Teen Talwar area when he was travelling with his father and cousin after withdrawing cash from a bank.
According to the victim's family, armed assailants intercepted their vehicle and demanded money. They alleged that despite handing over the cash, the attackers opened fire, hitting Dr. Akash multiple times in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries.
The broad daylight killing has sparked sharp criticism, with family members questioning how such an attack could occur in an area reportedly covered by hundreds of surveillance cameras and under heavy police presence.
Advertisement
However, Karachi Police said the investigation is still underway and that officials are examining whether the fatal bullet was fired by the robbers or by a bank security guard during an exchange of gunfire. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and authorities have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest those responsible.
Dr. Akash's family has demanded a swift and transparent investigation, insisting that all those involved be brought to justice. The incident has also drawn strong reactions from the medical community, with colleagues mourning the loss of the young doctor and calling for improved public safety.
Advertisement
The killing has once again highlighted concerns raised by rights groups over the security of Pakistan's religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis, as well as broader concerns over street crime and violent robberies in Karachi. Authorities have yet to announce any arrests in the case.