28-Year-Old Minority Hindu Doctor Killed During Daylight Robbery Near Teen Talwar, Karachi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old Hindu doctor was shot dead during a daylight robbery in Pakistan's Karachi, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of religious minorities and the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.

The victim, identified as Dr. Akash Kumar, was a doctor at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The incident took place near the busy Teen Talwar area when he was travelling with his father and cousin after withdrawing cash from a bank.

According to the victim's family, armed assailants intercepted their vehicle and demanded money. They alleged that despite handing over the cash, the attackers opened fire, hitting Dr. Akash multiple times in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries.

The broad daylight killing has sparked sharp criticism, with family members questioning how such an attack could occur in an area reportedly covered by hundreds of surveillance cameras and under heavy police presence.

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However, Karachi Police said the investigation is still underway and that officials are examining whether the fatal bullet was fired by the robbers or by a bank security guard during an exchange of gunfire. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and authorities have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest those responsible.

Dr. Akash's family has demanded a swift and transparent investigation, insisting that all those involved be brought to justice. The incident has also drawn strong reactions from the medical community, with colleagues mourning the loss of the young doctor and calling for improved public safety.

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