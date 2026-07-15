Tensions Soar In PoJK: After Months of Crackdown Protesters Launch Muzaffarabad Long March

New Delhi: Tensions have reached a flashpoint in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as thousands of protesters prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, with the Pakistan government and security forces reportedly on high alert ahead of the much-anticipated "Long March" called by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The march comes a day after negotiations between the JAAC and the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir administration failed to produce a breakthrough, setting the stage for what could become one of the region's biggest anti-government mobilisations in recent years.

According to information emerging from the region, large crowds remained on night vigil ahead of the march, with protesters vowing to continue their agitation despite an intensified security crackdown. The Pakistan Army and local authorities are reportedly in a state of panic as demonstrators prepare to converge on Muzaffarabad, raising fears of a major confrontation.

In Rawalakot, PoJK, schoolchildren have joined ongoing protests, voicing concerns over mistreatment of women and girls by Pakistani authorities. Protesters demand accountability for violence against locals. Despite governmental efforts, including the deployment of the Chulawazi army, protests persist after a month of demonstrations.

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Reports from PoJK claim that peaceful protesters have come under fire from Pakistani security personnel while demanding basic civic rights. Activists on the ground have alleged that people seeking affordable food, uninterrupted electricity, clean drinking water and internet access have instead been met with force.

The humanitarian situation is also said to be worsening, with reports claiming that food supplies, drinking water, electricity and internet services have been disrupted in several areas, leaving residents in extremely difficult conditions. While these claims continue to circulate from the protest movement, Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

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The planned Muzaffarabad march follows the JAAC's announcement that dialogue with the government had collapsed after authorities allegedly refused to meet key public demands. The organisation subsequently urged people from across PoJK to gather in the regional capital and intensify the movement against what it describes as years of exploitation, economic hardship and political neglect.

The latest mobilisation is being viewed as a decisive test for both the protest movement and the Pakistan administration, with security deployments reportedly strengthened along key routes leading to Muzaffarabad to prevent demonstrators from entering the city in large numbers.

The unrest comes amid growing anger over inflation, electricity tariffs, taxation and deteriorating public services. Protest leaders have repeatedly maintained that their movement is centred on securing basic rights and improving living conditions for residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protests have also drawn attention in India. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised Pakistan's handling of the demonstrations, describing the unrest as the consequence of "decades of exploitation" of the people living in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to reports of security action against protesters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan's actions reflected its continued disregard for the welfare of the people under its control.

"The protests are a consequence of the continued exploitation of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over several decades by the Pakistani government. Instead of addressing their legitimate concerns, the Pakistani authorities continue to rely on repression," the MEA had said.

The statement came after reports alleged that Pakistani security forces had used lethal force against demonstrators, resulting in casualties during earlier phases of the agitation.

The JAAC had announced the July 15 long march after talks with the administration ended without an agreement. Protest organisers accused the government of refusing to provide meaningful assurances on issues including rising electricity costs, access to essential commodities and broader governance concerns.

Meanwhile, separate reports from the region claimed that angry crowds targeted a security forces camp in Senapati amid the escalating unrest, underlining the volatile security situation as public anger continues to grow. Independent verification of the reported incident remains limited.