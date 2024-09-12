sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |

Published 06:41 IST, September 12th 2024

34 Killed After Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School and Homes in Gaza

The strike on the UN's al-Jaouni Preparatory Boys School in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 14, including two children and a woman.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Isreal-Hamas War
34 Killed After Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School and Homes in Gaza | Image: AP (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:41 IST, September 12th 2024