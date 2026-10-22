4,000 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Stranded in Saudi Arabia; MEA Assures Possible Assistance for Their Return
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are working closely with airlines and tour operators to expedite the return of affected pilgrims.
- World News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively coordinating the return of Indian Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia, with over 3,000 already brought back in the past week.
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are working closely with airlines and tour operators to expedite the return of affected pilgrims. In addition to the 3,000 stranded pilgrims who have already travelled home, more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims booked on available flights have also returned to India over the same period, he informed.
Discussions are underway to arrange the return of the remaining pilgrims at the earliest, the spokesperson said.
"Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued," the MEA stated.
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The MEA also shared contact details of the 24X7 Control Rooms at Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate General of India, Jeddah:
Embassy of India, Riyadh
Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784
Toll-free (within KSA only): 8002471234
WhatsApp (messages only): +966-536216082Consulate General of India, Jeddah
Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301
WhatsApp (messages only): +966-536209704
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The MEA’s efforts come amid appeals from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who urged the central government to intervene on behalf of approximately 4,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims stranded for two to three weeks in Medina, Jeddah and Mecca. Owaisi highlighted the severe hardships faced by the pilgrims, many from economically weaker backgrounds, after their travel agents reportedly abandoned them.
He called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to permit IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India -- the carriers used by these pilgrims -- to operate larger aircraft such as the A321 to Jeddah for their repatriation. Owaisi also appealed to Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju (Minority Affairs), S. Jaishankar (External Affairs) and Ram Mohan Naidu (Civil Aviation) to take immediate action, including deploying special aircraft if necessary, to ensure the pilgrims’ safe return.