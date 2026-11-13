6 Killed, 27 Injured in Israeli Strike in Gaza's Nasser Hospital; IDF Says Hamas Commanders Targeted

Gaza City: At least six people, including a healthcare worker, patients and their companions, were killed and 27 others injured in an Israeli strike on the surgical department of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Health Ministry.

According to Al Jazeera, the Gaza Health Ministry said the hospital's surgical building was targeted early in the morning, killing six people, including Dr Rizq Abu Shuaira, while several others sustained injuries. The ministry described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of international laws protecting medical facilities, healthcare workers and patients, and urged the international community and United Nations bodies to intervene to protect hospitals and ensure accountability.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also confirmed the casualties, reporting extensive damage to the hospital's surgical department. "Another deadly attack on health care in #Gaza: in the early morning hours, the surgery department of Nasser Medical Complex was hit, resulting in six deaths -- including a health worker, patients and companions, and injuring at least 27 others. The department is reported to be extensively damaged," Tedros said in a statement on X.

He added that other parts of the hospital, including the surgical theatres, recovery unit and intensive care unit, were also reportedly affected, with assessments of the full extent of the damage underway. Highlighting the wider impact of attacks on healthcare infrastructure in Gaza, the WHO chief said the organisation had documented 1,056 attacks on healthcare facilities in the Palestinian territory since October 2023, resulting in 1,010 deaths and 1,725 injuries.

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"Since October 2023, WHO has documented 1056 attacks on health care in Gaza, resulting in 1010 deaths and 1725 injuries," he said. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strike targeted Hamas military operatives allegedly operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound, including a senior commander of the group's Khan Younis Brigade.

In a statement, the IDF claimed that the targeted commander, identified as Muhammad Abu Ismail, was involved in holding hostages during the war, including inside the hospital. The Israeli military alleged that the hospital's second floor was being used as a Hamas military headquarters, where commanders operated under strict security arrangements and civilians were not permitted to enter.

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According to the IDF, Abu Ismail was responsible for holding several hostages during the conflict, including Nimrod Cohen, Matan Zangauker, Edan Alexander, Avera Mengistu, Colonel Asaf Hamami, Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel and Captain Omer Neutra. The Israeli military further claimed that other Hamas operatives were also targeted in the strike, identifying them as Muared Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa, a team leader in the engineering department of the Combat and Administrative Support Company, and Khaled Osama Abu Anza, head of the communications section in Hamas' intelligence headquarters.

The IDF said the operation was conducted to eliminate what it described as an immediate threat, alleging that Hamas had been using the hospital compound to plan attacks against Israeli soldiers and rebuild the military capabilities of its Khan Younis Brigade. It also claimed that precautionary measures had been taken before the strike to minimise damage to the hospital and prevent harm to civilians.

"Furthermore, prior to the strike, the IDF warned and demanded on several occasions, including recently, that the military activity at the hospital be halted. Despite the warnings, the military activity at the hospital did not cease," the statement said. The IDF maintained that it operates in accordance with international law and respects the special protection afforded to medical facilities and healthcare personnel, asserting that such facilities are not targeted as such.

Meanwhile, Tedros reiterated the need to protect healthcare infrastructure in Gaza and allow humanitarian assistance to reach the territory. "Gaza’s health facilities are lifelines for its people. They must be protected. They must never be militarized or attacked," he said. "The best medicine is peace," the WHO chief added. The attack took place despite a ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025.