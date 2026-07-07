‘8 Is My Lucky Number’: PM Modi And President Subianto Bond Over Number 8 At Jakarta Diaspora Event

Jakarta: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, a light-hearted exchange over a single digit brought warmth to diplomacy in Jakarta on Tuesday. At an event for the Indian diaspora, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed the gathering and said that the number 8 had followed him through life, calling the digit his “lucky number”. PM Modi then picked up the thread to show how the same figure kept appearing in the story of India and Indonesia.

Speaking at a diaspora event during his visit to Indonesia, Subianto spoke candidly about fate and numbers. Later, when Prime Minister Modi took the stage next, he turned the President’s personal anecdote into a bridge between the two nations, adding up dates and recalling state visits to prove his point. The prime minister's light attempt to connect the dots met with laughter and applause.

The moment of bonhomie came as both leaders sought to underline the depth of India-Indonesia ties, with Subianto also revealing a personal connection to India that drew cheers from the audience.

‘Destiny Made Me The 8th President’

Addressing the crowd before the Prime Minister, President Subianto explained the importance of 8 in his journey. “Destiny made me the eighth President of Indonesia. As you know, 8 is my lucky number. And actually, I keep finding the number 8 all through my career. I wanted to become the seventh President, but destiny made me the eighth,” he said.

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The Indonesian President's remark set the tone for the evening, as the personal reflection soon became the basis for a bigger narrative about coincidence, destiny and partnership between New Delhi and Jakarta.

PM Modi connects Republic Day And President's Birthday

After the President, when it was his turn to speak, PM Modi playfully expanded on Subianto’s theme. “India celebrated its Republic Day on January 26 last year. Two plus six is equal to?” he asked the audience, drawing immediate laughter. Notably, President Subianto had been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi the previous year.

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The Prime Minister was not finished there, as he turned to the Indonesian leader’s birthday, saying, “And my friend’s birthday is also 17. One plus seven,” prompting another round of laughter. Through the simple arithmetic, PM Narendra Modi suggested a quiet thread linking the two countries and their leaders.

‘Maybe Most Of Us Have Indian DNA’

The camaraderie deepened when Subianto shared a more personal revelation. He stated, addressing the gathering, that a genome sequencing test he undertook ahead of his state visit to India in January 2025 showed he carried Indian DNA.

“That’s why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving,” he said with a smile.

He went on to joke about his cabinet, adding, “All my ministers and generals like to dance and sing at the state banquet in our palace. Maybe most of them have Indian DNA also. Most of my ministers sing Indian songs very well.” The comment drew loud cheers from the diaspora, who saw in it both humour and affection. At the event, for a few minutes, politics gave way to culture, music and a shared sense of heritage.