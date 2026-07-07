From Space Tech to Indo-Pacific Safety, PM Modi Outlines India-Indonesia Global South Vision

Setting a strategic tone for his three-nation Indo-Pacific tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-profile bilateral discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday. Arriving in Indonesia on Monday—where his aircraft was ceremonially escorted into the country's airspace by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets—PM Modi’s visit marks his first bilateral trip to the maritime neighbor since ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

During the Merdeka Palace summit on Tuesday, the Prime Minister was also conferred with the Bintang Adipurna, Indonesia’s highest civilian honor, recognizing his efforts to deepen the historic friendship.

Addressing a joint parliament session in Jakarta on Tuesday,, PM Modi framed the Indian Ocean not as a boundary, but as a bridge connecting the two ancient civilizations.

Shared Vision for the Future

PM Modi stated that the unique bond between the nations allows them to collectively elevate humanity. He drew strong parallels between India’s developmental motto, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all), and Indonesia’s governance.

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"The world will witness history in the making when 1.4 billion people of India and Indonesia's 290 million people march together," PM Modi said. He noted that the upcoming decades are critical for growth, aligning India's Viksit Bharat 2047 goal with Indonesia's Emas 2045 vision.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's rapid economic progress, noting that over 25 crore (250 million) Indians have broken out of poverty over the last decade. He also offered India's space capabilities to Jakarta, identifying Indonesia as a "natural partner" and committing to assist the country in launching satellites.

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Cultural Bonds and ‘Voices of the Global South’

During his address, PM Modi invoked deep-rooted civilizational ties, pointing out that shared cultural pillars like the Ramayana, traditional dance, and music weave the two nations together. He highlighted their democratic foundations, noting that India stands as the world's largest democracy, while Indonesia is the third-largest. He also recalled that Indonesian President Sukarno was the chief guest at India’s very first Republic Day in 1950.

Turning to geopolitics, PM Modi thanked Indonesia for standing in solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack and urged immediate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms. As major voices for the Global South, both leaders emphasized the strategic importance of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific anchored around ASEAN centrality.