8 Killed, 18 Injured in NYC's Brooklyn Building Collapse; Two Children Among Dead

New York: Eight people, including two children and two construction workers, were killed and 18 others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, with city authorities launching a wider investigation after an earlier inspection report flagged cracks in the structure.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that six people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at nearby hospitals. The injured included 14 civilians and four firefighters, he said. "As of now, we have confirmed that two of those who died were construction workers," Mamdani said while briefing reporters on the tragedy on Thursday (local time).

Providing an update on the injured, the mayor said that most of those receiving treatment in hospitals were in stable condition, although one person remained critical. "The vast majority of those still being treated in hospitals are in stable condition. One person is in critical condition," he said.

According to CNN, law enforcement sources have identified seven of the eight deceased as Mamadou Barry, 23; José Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26; an unidentified man in his early 30s; Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10; Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31; Nicole Daniela Salvala Rodriguez, 9; Edgar Sapon, 26; and Gabriel Siguencia, 22.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, questions have emerged over the condition of the building before its collapse, after a report filed with the New York City Department of Buildings in March reportedly flagged cracks in its north facade. CNN reported that the inspection document described the facade as being "in poor condition with noticeable cracks identified".

Reacting to the findings, Mamdani said he was "incredibly troubled" by the report and stressed that the authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. "These are the examples of why we are conducting a full and thorough investigation, and why the investigation will not stop at the sites that we are here to speak about today, but will extend to any and all sites that those who operated these sites are currently operating in across our city," the mayor said.

Advertisement

Mamdani said investigators would examine the condition of the collapsed building as well as activities at the adjacent construction site to determine what led to the tragedy. As part of the wider probe, city authorities are inspecting more than 100 construction sites linked to the collapse across New York to identify potential safety concerns and issues requiring corrective action.

Warning that those responsible would face consequences, Mamdani said, “If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable.” Meanwhile, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has completed its rescue and recovery operations at the site, with no additional victims found, according to a department spokesperson cited by CNN.