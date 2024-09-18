Published 14:04 IST, September 18th 2024
A Bewildered Seal Found Itself in the Mouth of a Humpback Whale
A photograph by Brooke Casanova shows the seal, which presumably was also hunting the fish, emerging from the bottom of the whale’s mouth.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A photograph by Brooke Casanova shows the seal, which presumably was also hunting the fish, emerging from the bottom of the whale’s mouth. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:04 IST, September 18th 2024