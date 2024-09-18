sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:04 IST, September 18th 2024

A Bewildered Seal Found Itself in the Mouth of a Humpback Whale

A photograph by Brooke Casanova shows the seal, which presumably was also hunting the fish, emerging from the bottom of the whale’s mouth.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
 A photograph by Brooke Casanova shows the seal, which presumably was also hunting the fish, emerging from the bottom of the whale’s mouth. | Image: AP
